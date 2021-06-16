DeSantis to speak at Florida law enforcement agency

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon at a law enforcement agency in Florida's panhandle.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola.

Earlier in the day, the state's clemency board pardoned any individuals who faced penalties for violating any county or municipal COVID-19 restrictions.

DeSantis, along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, supported the pardons. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running against DeSantis in 2022, opposed them.

Among those pardoned was a Broward County gym owner who was arrested several times last year for not enforcing a countywide mask mandate amid the pandemic.

