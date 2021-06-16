Advertisement

Florida DEO offices given 'all-clear' after bomb threat prompted evacuations statewide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) said Wednesday that a bomb threat was made against offices statewide, including the Tallahassee headquarters.

According to DEO Spokeswoman Emilie Oglesby, all facilities were evacuated while the threat was investigated.

Those facilities were located in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Ft Lauderdale.

All offices were later given an "all-clear" signal as the threat was determined to not be credible.

