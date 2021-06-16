Free grief counseling camps offered for children who have lost a loved one
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Free grief counseling camps are being offered for children who have lost a loved one.
The virtual camps are being offered by Trustbridge, a nonprofit hospice care provider.
The camps will include sessions with grief specialists and music therapists who will teach coping skills to manage grief.
The grief counseling camps are open to children living in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
For more information and to apply, click here.
