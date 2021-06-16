Advertisement

Gunman in custody following Boca Raton shooting, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Boca Raton police say a gunman is in custody following a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted around 11:45 a.m. the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue, inside the Boca Lake Estates community.

WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a shirtless man in black shorts sitting on the ground in handcuffs, surrounded by several police officers. A second man wearing a blue shirt was also sitting nearby on the ground in handcuffs.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Police said around 12:45 p.m. that the shooter is in custody.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a massive law enforcement response at the complex, including multiple officers in tactical gear.

A Boca Raton Police Department spokeswoman said the victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

