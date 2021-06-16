Man arrested for at least 3 sexual batteries in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said Tuesday they have identified a suspect involved in at least three sexual batteries in the city.

Michael Tyrone Lyles, 32, of West Palm Beach was identified through DNA.

Police said Lyles approached female pedestrians as they walked on various streets in the the city and either offered to give them a ride or used threats to coax them into secluded areas where he sexually battered them.

He used brass knuckles as a weapon, officials said.

Detectives believe there are additional victims.

Lyles was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on June 4.

Anyone who feels they have been a victim or has additional information is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 561-822-1900 and ask for Detective Tatum.

