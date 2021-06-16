New schools being built in Boca Raton

Three new schools are being built in less than five years in Boca Raton.

Principal Joshua Davidow on Tuesday led a tour through the newly rebuilt Addison Mizner K-8 School. The outdated school built in the 60s is being replaced with a new two-story building.

"It was due," said Jordan Morgoliis, who has one daughter at Addison Mizner and another who will start in two years. "It has been exciting."

Morgoliis said the new school will be great for this popular area.

"To have more room and not have to cram them into small classrooms," Morgoliis said.

When the K-8 school opens next school year, it will host an additional 500 students, most of them in middle school.

Looking at the School District of Palm Beach County's prediction numbers, the new Addison Mizner school could help keep the pressure off Boca Middle School and Omni Middle School with their capacity under 100%.

"Next year we are looking at 110 sixth-grade students as part of our Business Leadership Academy," Davidow said.

District numbers show Addison Mizner K-8 School will be at 105% capacity in two years, and 117% capacity the year after. The district said it will have to look at boundaries and changes when that happens.

For now, Morgoliis said her daughter is excited to get into her new school

"She drives by and she is like, there is my new school. And she is so excited to go in there now," Morgoliis said.

As crews work to finish the classrooms and spaces, the School District of Palm Beach County said Addison Mizner K-8 School will be ready to go for the 2021/22 academic year.

Meanwhile, a groundbreaking was held on Wednesday for another new school being built in Boca Raton.

Nicknamed "O5C Elementary School" until an official name is eventually chosen, the campus is located at 3300 North Military Trail, right next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School.

The city of Boca Raton donated the land to the School District of Palm Beach County.

"O5C Elementary School" is scheduled to open in August of 2022 and will feature a three-story building for classrooms, a two-story building for administration and media center, and a one-story building for the cafeteria, as well as science and art labs.

