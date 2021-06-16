Officials break ground on new Boca Raton elementary school

School district leaders in Palm Beach County broke ground on a new elementary school in Boca Raton on Wednesday.

Nicknamed "O5C Elementary School" until an official name is eventually chosen, the campus is located at 3300 North Military Trail, right next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School.

The "O5C" property is currently a holding site for students at Addison Mizner Elementary School while their new campus is being built.

"O5C Elementary School" is scheduled to open in August of 2022 and will feature a three-story building for classrooms, a two-story building for administration and media center, and a one-story building for the cafeteria, as well as science and art labs.

"The curriculum at 'O5C' will prepare students for a future where collaboration, inquiry, and innovation will be a major role," said Larry Clawson, the director of construction for the School District of Palm Beach County.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said a rare partnership between governments helped this school come to fruition. The city donated 15 acres of land to the school district to build the new school.

"When I approached School Board Chair Barbieri three years ago to ask, if we donated land, could we get the school that was budgeted but didn't have a home? I didn't think we would be that successful, but the perseverance, a lot of different plans, the coordination with the state, the school district, and the city, we worked it out," Singer said. "The partnership with the school district to get the new school was transformative. It added 1,200 student seats, not just the student seats at that school, but it also allowed the Addison Mizner and Verde rebuilds to happen bigger and on schedule. Without this land as a holding area, we wouldn't be able to keep that schedule and get all the schools online so quickly."

Singer said schools in Boca Raton are in high demand for young families.

"It's a great problem for Boca to have, because we're in high demand for our schools which are really all A-rated and really sought after by parents. Parents and families have been moving to Boca Raton, having more children, but we're lucky to have the capacity to handle it," Singer said. "We're very excited to have two new state-of-the-art schools as part of the rebuild, and a brand-new state-of-the-art school that wasn't there before coming online next year. It's a great partnership between the city and school district and we're proud to be part of it."

Earlier this month, crews broke ground on a new state-of-the-art high school in Palm Beach County that's expected to reduce overcrowding at several schools in the area.

Currently nicknamed "OOO High School," the campus is located on Lyons Road, just north of Woodlands Middle School. It will get an official name in the future.

