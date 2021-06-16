Advertisement

Palm Beach County school buses delayed due to police activity

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some Palm Beach County school buses were delayed on Wednesday afternoon because of police activity near the school district's bus depot in Riviera Beach, authorities say.

Riviera Beach police said there was a car crash in the area and a person fled from the vehicle and ran toward the bus compound, located in the 7600 block of Garden Road.

As a precaution, the nearby Riviera Beach Preparatory Academy was placed on lockdown.

Police said officers searched the area and did not locate the person who fled, nor any weapons. The school was then taken off lockdown.

A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said officers swept each of the buses before giving the all clear and dispatching them.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Ex-wife of Publix shooter 'disheartened' by sheriff's comments
Doctor recommends mineral sunscreens amid cancer concerns

Latest News

Officials break ground on new Boca Raton elementary school
DeSantis: Fla. to help Arizona, Texas in fight for border security
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say
Gunman in custody following Boca Raton shooting, police say