Palm Beach County school buses delayed due to police activity

Some Palm Beach County school buses were delayed on Wednesday afternoon because of police activity near the school district's bus depot in Riviera Beach, authorities say.

Riviera Beach police said there was a car crash in the area and a person fled from the vehicle and ran toward the bus compound, located in the 7600 block of Garden Road.

As a precaution, the nearby Riviera Beach Preparatory Academy was placed on lockdown.

Police said officers searched the area and did not locate the person who fled, nor any weapons. The school was then taken off lockdown.

A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said officers swept each of the buses before giving the all clear and dispatching them.

