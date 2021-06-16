The Pride Tribe aims to find housing for LGBTQ older adults

All this month WPTV is profiling people in the local LGBTQ community who are making a difference. Allan Hendricks founded Pride Tribe Inc and The Pride Tribe Foundation.

It has a focus to provide affordable housing and services to LGBTQ senior citizens in Palm Beach County. A deep passion of his.

“We decided to take on the assisted living facility first. we’re going to do other things. But, that’s kind of where I think it’s critical that these are people that need assistance getting out of bed,” said Hendricks.

Allan Hendricks, CEO & President of The Pride Tribe Inc.

Hendricks says the senior housing industry has gotten better over the years to meet the needs of the LGBTQ older adults. But says discrimination still exists. According to a latest study by the Equal Rights Center, 48% of LGBTQ older adults have faced at least one form of rental housing discrimination.

“Worst case fear, is that they get into a place that has not gone through cultural competency training. That is not maybe well run and where they suffer from violence or discrimination, or lack of care because of who they are. Somebody else’s kind of biogited views on them,” said Hendricks.

Henricks is getting a home in Boynton Beach ready for the first LGBTQ centric assisted living facility. It is called, the Connie House, named after the gay rights icon, Connie Kurtz. About 5 to 6 LGBTQ senior citizens will be living here, come this fall.

Connie House in Boynton Beach. Named after the gay rights icon, Connie Kurtz.

“As Long as we bring a lot of social programs, activities into the house. It’ll function like a larger ALF,” said Hendricks.”Still have all the amenities of a larger ALF. But be very kind, like the home atmosphere.”

A place where LGBTQ older adults can spend their golden years in a safe home.

