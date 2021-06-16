Resource officer injured in altercation at Jupiter Community High School

A resource officer was injured in an altercation at Jupiter Community High School Tuesday.

According to a call sent out by the school principal in the evening, the altercation reportedly took place in the school's courtyard.

Jupiter police also said to have assisted school police in the incident.

WPTV has reached out to learn more about the circumstances of the altercation and the resource officer's condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021