Shell contractor CSCI hiring superintendents at each job site

Numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s first quarter shows the homeownership rate in Florida has hit 68-percent. That’s higher than the national rate of 65-percent.

As many have likely seen with scarcer inventory, comes new home construction and jobs. Now, one contractor is seeing record breaking numbers and on the hunt to fill jobs at the same time.

CSCI safety and claims manager Dimas Tatis has worn a lot of hats during his 15-years in construction. But he says being a safety and claims manager amid a construction boom is both needed and rewarding.

“You have a lot more people out in the field — someone can get hurt a lot quicker,” Tatis said. “At the end of the day it’s gratifying to know that these guys can go home to their families each day.”

It’s also good news for the industry and job seekers looking to transition.

”More work and a little bit more pressure,” said Phillip Mantecon, CSCI senior area manager. “We’re firing on all cylinders and we’re running hard.”

Daniel Goldburg is president of CSCI, LLC, a shell contractor specializing in concrete, masonry and framing. Customers include homebuilders, contractors, and developers. Currently the company starts approximately 100 new shells every week with a goal to reach 5,000 in 2021.

”The structure of the home starts with the foundation and everything follows from there,” said Goldburg. “We’re already operating at an approximately 65-percent higher rate than last year at this time.”

And Goldburg says it’s a good time for both buyers and contractors who specialize in concrete construction.

”It’s a very unique time to talk about wood verses concrete in masonry. Wood right now is at an all time record high cost — it’s about three times the cost for wood today than it was a year ago,” he said.

The company now needs to build it’s labor force: an account manager, truck driver and superintendents at each job site.

”Scheduling the subcontractors and ordering the materials delivered on site, checking the quality and ensuring onetime delivery for our customers,” Goldburg said. “Our motto is that we act honest, direct and professional. And we deliver our product with quality, speed and safety. I have an amazing sense of pride for the business.”

