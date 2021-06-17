Arrest in LGBTQ Pride crosswalk vandalism, Delray Beach police say

Delray Beach police confirmed Thursday that one person has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a brand new LGBTQ Pride intersection and crosswalk.

The multi-colored street art installation, located at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue, was officially unveiled to the public last Saturday.

However, by Monday, it had been defaced with black skid marks running across the colorful pattern. A police department spokesman said the vandalism was caused by a tire burnout.

A vandalized LGBTQ Pride intersection and crosswalk at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue in Delray Beach on June 17, 2021.

Police on Thursday did not confirm the name or age of the person arrested.

Eleven colors make up the new LGBTQ Pride intersection and crosswalk, which symbolize unity and acceptance in our community.

"What the vandalists don't realize is how powerful and resilient the LGBTQ community is," said Julie Seaver, the executive director of Compass, an LGBTQ community center in Lake Worth Beach. "We have to deal with this type of hate every single day. But we do know how to rally and organize, and we know how to stand together side-by-side even in the face of hate."

