Daniel Traina: Deputies looking for missing man last seen in Lake Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Lake Park about 3 weeks ago.

Deputies said Daniel Traira was last seen on May 25 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of 200 US 1 North in Lake Park. He was reported missing on May 29.

Traira may be driving a 2007 silver Cadillac DTS with Florida tag # 661-PZU.

Anyone with information about Daniel Traira's whereabouts is asked to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400.

