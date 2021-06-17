Daniel Traina: Deputies looking for missing man last seen in Lake Park

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Lake Park about 3 weeks ago.

Deputies said Daniel Traira was last seen on May 25 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of 200 US 1 North in Lake Park. He was reported missing on May 29.

Traira may be driving a 2007 silver Cadillac DTS with Florida tag # 661-PZU.

Anyone with information about Daniel Traira's whereabouts is asked to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400.

