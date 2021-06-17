Delray Beach hotel prepares to open this summer as demand soars

The Ray, slated to open this summer, will bring design-focused luxury to Delray Beach.

The boutique hotel is located on Northeast Second Avenue, a few blocks north of Atlantic Avenue in the Pineapple Grove neighborhood, just one mile from the ocean.

As more travelers set their sights on vacationing in South Florida, the demand for more hotel space in Delray Beach continues to climb.

Once complete, The Ray will add 141 rooms, suite, and spaces to the growing Delray Beach Market.

This is an artist's rendering of the exterior of The Ray, Delray Beach's newest luxury boutique hotel opening later this summer. (Courtesy of Menin)

According to the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, tourism escalated in March with many area hotels sustaining 95% occupancy through the spring.

The additional foot traffic has led to a spike in revenue for small businesses along Atlantic Avenue.

"We're doing better than 2019," said Laura Simon, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. "Projections and numbers wise, we are doing better. As far as sales traffic, hotel traffic, numbers are performing better, anywhere from 15 to 30%. You're seeing better this year to date over 2019."

The Ray broke ground two years ago, with the vision to bring a tropical modern aesthetic to the hotel scene.

Every space inside the hotel will be designed with distinction while combining the clean lines and muted color palette of contemporary design with the exotic greenery and textures often found in South Florida.

In addition to providing event space, the hotel will open with new restaurants positioned to compliment the vibrant food scene of Delray Beach.

Clique Hospitality, known for the popular Lionfish restaurant on Atlantic Avenue, will add two new restaurants to the area.

Ember Grill and Rosewater Rooftop will be led by executive chef Joe Zanelli, a culinary master chef who recently relocated to Delray Beach from Las Vegas.

At Ember Grill, diners can expect a modern twist on the traditional neighborhood grill with a South Florida flair.

In addition to hotel guests, the public will also be able to enjoy the Rosewater Rooftop, a sleek lounge and restaurant.

Right now, Ember Grill and Rosewater Rooftop are selecting a team to be in place before the late summer opening.

"People are trying to figure out who they want to work for and they're willing to take a little extra time to figure that out," said Craig O’Keefe, managing partner of Clique Hospitality.

Clique Hospitality will be managing and operating the restaurants inside the hotel and looking to fill more than 150 jobs that come with opportunities for growth.

Many new employees who helped launch Lionfish last September are already moving up in the company.

"We have a server (at Lionfish who) is actually moving to Chicago," said O'Keefe. "We sent him there to help train for our new opening at the Pendry Hotel and he did such a great job with that experience that he's now headed out there to move and become the assistant general manager."

Click on each link for more information about the positions at Ember Grill and Rosewater Rooftop.

