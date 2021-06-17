Free Health Fair in Lake Worth

For the second time, three Palm Beach County organizations are coming together to help those who need it most.

Walking down Flagler Drive it’s difficult to ignore the disparities.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t have access to affordable healthcare,” Francky Pierre Paul said.

Pierre Paul with a Different Shade of Love and David Rae with Hospitality Helping Hands are teaming up with The Community Health Center of West Palm Beach to help those slipping through the system.

“It doesn’t feel like much really is changing,” Rae said. “It just feels like it’s evolving into a bigger beast.”

On Saturday, June 26, they will host a Free Health Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at City Without Walls Church, 1824 Lake Worth Rd. in Lake Worth.

map.PNG

“They are going to have doctors. They are going to have nurses,” Pierre Paul said. “We are going to have mobile showering units from dare to care. We are going to have laundry units, barbers, and food.”

They say they are hoping to reach people who make below $25 thousand a year or don’t have health insurance.

“COVID-19 and the year 2020 really exposed a lot of hardship for us,” Rae said. “So, we are still seeing people affected by the loss of income and we are still seeing people affected by the loss of family members.”

Even impacting those helping to serve others.

“I may be working, and I can’t afford affordable healthcare,” Pierre-Paul said. “But I know I have diabetes and high blood pressure. I know I need to be seen. If I fall, my whole family falls. So, the fact that we have doctors that are just willing to come to forefront and say we got you guys.”

