Gov. DeSantis to host environmental roundtable

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will host an environmental roundtable discussion on Thursday.

The governor is scheduled to meet with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton and Florida Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton in St. Petersburg at 10:30 a.m.

No other details have been released.

