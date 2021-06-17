Advertisement

Man found shot to death outside McDonald's

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was found shot to death Thursday morning outside a McDonald's in Delray Beach, police said.

The victim was found about 2:30 a.m. at the McDonald's at 1220 Linton Blvd. near Waterford Place.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Investigators haven't released any further information.

Several evidence markers could be seen by a screen surrounding a body in the street.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Staffing shortage keeps new Stuart cafe closed
Doctor recommends mineral sunscreens amid cancer concerns
Boca Raton's first dock and dine restaurant opens
Pride crosswalk vandalized in Delray Beach
Ex-wife of Publix shooter 'disheartened' by sheriff's comments

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis to host environmental roundtable
West Palm Beach non-profit working to help homeless youth
Man found shot and died at the scene in Delray Beach, police say
Staffing shortage keeps new Stuart cafe closed