Man found shot to death outside McDonald's
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was found shot to death Thursday morning outside a McDonald's in Delray Beach, police said.
The victim was found about 2:30 a.m. at the McDonald's at 1220 Linton Blvd. near Waterford Place.
Police said the man died at the scene.
Investigators haven't released any further information.
Several evidence markers could be seen by a screen surrounding a body in the street.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
