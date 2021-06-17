Man found shot to death outside McDonald's

A man was found shot to death Thursday morning outside a McDonald's in Delray Beach, police said.

The victim was found about 2:30 a.m. at the McDonald's at 1220 Linton Blvd. near Waterford Place.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Investigators haven't released any further information.

Delray Beach police are investigating a homicide at 1220 Linton Boulevard near Waterford Place. Around 230 a.m., an adult male was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. pic.twitter.com/PmkJ6jg8J0 — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) June 17, 2021

Several evidence markers could be seen by a screen surrounding a body in the street.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

