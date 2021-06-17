Man found shot and died at the scene in Delray Beach, police say
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene Thursday morning in Delray Beach.
According to police, he was found just after 2 a.m. at 1220 Linton Boulevard near Waterford Place.
Police are investigating, but haven't released any information about a suspect at this time.
Several evidence markers can be seen by a screen surrounding the body in the street.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
