Man found shot and died at the scene in Delray Beach, police say

Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene Thursday morning in Delray Beach.

According to police, he was found just after 2 a.m. at 1220 Linton Boulevard near Waterford Place.

Police are investigating, but haven't released any information about a suspect at this time.

Delray Beach police are investigating a homicide at 1220 Linton Boulevard near Waterford Place. Around 230 a.m., an adult male was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. pic.twitter.com/PmkJ6jg8J0 — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) June 17, 2021

Several evidence markers can be seen by a screen surrounding the body in the street.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2021