Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot to death outside McDonald’s
Staffing shortage keeps new Stuart cafe closed
Doctor recommends mineral sunscreens amid cancer concerns
Boca Raton's first dock and dine restaurant opens
Ex-wife of Publix shooter 'disheartened' by sheriff's comments

Latest News

KOP Mentoring Network founder lets 'A' and 'B' students shave his beard
Can Crist do it again? A closer look at his third bid for governor
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
7 hours of 'Sweet Home Alabama' on road trip
Hundreds of paddleboarders ready for the 2021 Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis