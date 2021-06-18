Advertisement

100 school crossing guard jobs available in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The school year may be over for Palm Beach County schools, but the summer program will start next week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up recruitment efforts to bring more crossing guards on board, especially since the new school year will begin in less than two months.

“If you want to work near the school where your children go, you'll be right there when they go to school and when they get out of school,” said Sgt. Richard Frankiewicz.

Crossing guards earn about $15 per hour and receive benefits including health care, retirement, and access to the PBSO wellness center.

Crossing Guards also provide safety awareness and education to the children teaching them safe crossing techniques and educating them on the various pedestrian and bicycle safety laws.

Rain or shine, our crossing guards make sure our kids cross the streets safely. If you see a crossing guard around, make sure to thank him or her! 🚸🚸🚸

Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

“I mean as a mom, this is great,” said Dawn Slipcevic, a crossing guard at Forest Hill Elementary School. “Perfect schedule. You've got the elementary posts with your kids, you’ve got the middle school post, and in-between you have the break to do mom stuff.”

Slipcevic has been serving the community as a crossing guard for the last six years and appreciates having the opportunity to mentor students during the elementary and middle school years.

“There's actually a couple of students that I talked to today who are kind of sad leaving elementary school,” said Slipcevic. “I'm like, so are you going over to Okeeheelee? I cross there too, maybe I'll see you!”

Crossing guards employed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office must have a High School diploma or GED, be at least 18 years of age, of good character, dependable, and have a neat appearance.

They are also required to be in good physical condition with the ability to see, hear, and respond to children while performing their duties.

More than 100 positions are available at elementary and middle schools throughout Palm Beach County.

The schedule offers flexibility with morning and afternoon shifts available.

Salary & Benefits:

  • Excellent starting salary with cost of living increases
  • Florida Retirement System Benefits
  • Access to the "Wellness Center"
  • Symetra part time employee health insurance (Minimum Essential Coverage Plan) paid by the sheriff

How to Apply:

  • Go to www.pbso.org
  • Click on Careers
  • Look for "Recent Job Opportunities"
  • Look for "School Guard" under Job Title and click "Apply Now"
  • This will take you to the "Login" page
  • Register with all your information
  • Continue following the prompts within the iRecruitment system to complete your application
  • Contact Information: HRCustomerService@pbso.org – Phone: 561-688-3540

