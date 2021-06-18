Corona semi-trailer truck, SUV damaged in Northlake Boulevard crash

A crash involving a Corona semi-trailer truck and a sport utility vehicle shut down a stretch of Northlake Boulevard for several hours Friday morning.

Chopper 5 was flying over the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of Northlake Boulevard, about a mile west of the Bee Line Highway near the Grassy Waters Preserve.

A Corona semi-trailer truck's rear wheels detached.

A view from above showed a badly damaged SUV and a Corona semi-trailer truck with its rear axle detached.

The wheels of a Corona semi-trailer truck could be seen resting on a grass median on Northlake Boulevard.

A Kauff's tow truck driver told WPTV's Kamrel Eppinger that the woman driving the SUV was traveling east when she tried to make a U-turn and collided with the big rig.

He said the woman was injured, but she's expected to be OK.

Police were detouring traffic at Northlake Boulevard and Bee Line Highway during the crash investigation.

chopper 5 map of Northlake Boulevard and Bee Line Highway traffic crash detours

Traffic was backed up as westbound vehicles were being forced to turn around.

Traffic was backed up as a result of the crash.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

