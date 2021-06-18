Advertisement

DeSantis signs bills allowing EMTs to treat injured K-9 officers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Friday morning to sign a bill that protects K-9 officers.

SB 388 allows EMTs to provide on-scene care and transportation for police dogs as they would human law enforcement officers. This includes ambulance rides for medical emergencies.

"In some cases, they are the first to put their lives on the line," DeSantis said of K-9's on Friday.

The law will also shield emergency workers who render aid from criminal or civil liability.

The bill was bipartisan and didn’t receive a single vote against it throughout the legislative process.

The new law takes effect July 1.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Man found shot to death outside McDonald’s
Staffing shortage keeps new Stuart cafe closed
Man found shot and died at the scene in Delray Beach, police say
Arrest made in LGBTQ Pride crosswalk vandalism
Doctor recommends mineral sunscreens amid cancer concerns

Latest News

United Way of Palm Beach County in need of mentors
Juneteenth events in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Sports clinic for disabled veterans coming to West Palm Beach
Retiring Palm Beach County principal reflects on career, COVID-19 pandemic