Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts news conference with St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Friday morning.

The governor will be hosting a news conference at 8 a.m. in St. Augustine.

You can watch it live in this article and on our Facebook page.

The governor's office didn't announce what DeSantis would be discussing, but it could be about the so-called "anti-riot" bill, which places tougher penalties on protesters who engage in violent rallies.

The law also allows local police agencies to challenge budgets, prevents local governments from defunding law enforcement agencies, and opens cities up to liability for poor riot control.

