Advertisement

Juneteenth events in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law making it an officially recognized holiday.

Juneteenth is observed on June 19 every year. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth Independence Day.

West Palm Beach will be celebrating Juneteenth at the ribbon cutting for the new Heart and Soul Park on Rosemary Ave. The Juneteeth celebration will take place Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 825 N Rosemary Avenue.

The City of Vero Beach is hosting "A Day of Celebration" at Gifford Park on Saturday. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome and prayer. The first of three flag football games will begin after that. You can also snag some free food between noon and 2 p.m. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at the event.

Martin County is also hosting a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at the Guy Davis Sports Complex from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Man found shot to death outside McDonald’s
Staffing shortage keeps new Stuart cafe closed
Man found shot and died at the scene in Delray Beach, police say
Arrest made in LGBTQ Pride crosswalk vandalism
Doctor recommends mineral sunscreens amid cancer concerns

Latest News

United Way of Palm Beach County in need of mentors
DeSantis signs bills allowing EMTs to treat injured K-9 officers
Sports clinic for disabled veterans coming to West Palm Beach
Retiring Palm Beach County principal reflects on career, COVID-19 pandemic