Juneteenth events in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law making it an officially recognized holiday.

Juneteenth is observed on June 19 every year. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth Independence Day.

West Palm Beach will be celebrating Juneteenth at the ribbon cutting for the new Heart and Soul Park on Rosemary Ave. The Juneteeth celebration will take place Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 825 N Rosemary Avenue.

The City of Vero Beach is hosting "A Day of Celebration" at Gifford Park on Saturday. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome and prayer. The first of three flag football games will begin after that. You can also snag some free food between noon and 2 p.m. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at the event.

Martin County is also hosting a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at the Guy Davis Sports Complex from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

