Man in critical condition in Port St. Lucie shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
An unidentified man was critically injured in a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Port St. Lucie, police said Friday afternoon.

At 11:37 a.m., personnel responded to the 1300 block of Southwest Del Rio Bolevard to reports of multiple gunshots. The man was found in a driveway, which was several homes away from the scene, police said. He was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition

Police said all parties involved in this incident have been identified with the Criminal Investigations Division & Crime Scene Investigators conducting an investigation.

No threat to the safety of the public remains, according to police.

Scripps Only Content 2021

