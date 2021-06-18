PBSO conducting seat belt, child safety restraint enforcement

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is making sure drivers and their children are buckling up.

Starting Saturday, June 19, a countywide crackdown on seat belts and child safety restraints will take place.

The strict enforcement of all state seatbelt and child safety laws will be seen in the unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, seat belts save lives, but only if worn correctly every time you are in a motor vehicle.

In a crash, your seat belt keeps you:

From being ejected from the vehicle;

From being thrown against other passengers, the steering wheel or the windshield;

Behind the wheel where you can control the vehicle.

For more information about the Florida law requirement on the use of safety belts, click here.

