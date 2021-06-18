South Florida Science Center and Aquarium to host ' Hometown Heroes' for the first time

For the first time ever this Saturday the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is hosting Hometown Heroes.

Science Center CEO Kate Arrizza said military veterans, active-duty military, and first responders can register themselves up to four family members

Entrance and participation in events like special science experiments, robot wars, miniature golf are all free of charge.

“Hometown hero to me honestly is someone who puts others before themselves," Arriza said. " I mean, it’s very simple and it’s broad and that’s why we felt the need to for anyone who gives back and puts people above themselves, we felt the need to honor them.”

Arriza also said, “We truly believe it’s about more than profit on this particular day.”

Sponsors will help benefit two causes: Wounded Veterans Relief Fund and Forgotten Soldiers Outreach.

Outreach founder Lynell Zelnar helps send care packages to active duty military.

For her, the time is now to honor all who serve us.

“Absolutely especially after last year what we went through with COVID," Zelnar said. "I mean our first responders, my God, what they went through to help us out. And our military, they were deployed and extended as a result and couldn’t be home with their families through all this hardship.”

To find out how to register for the Hometown Heroes event and activities, click here.



Scripps Only Content 2021