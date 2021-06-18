Sports clinic for disabled veterans coming to West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is joining forces with a non-profit group based in North Carolina, to bring a unique rehab program to Palm Beach County.

Its called Military Adaptive Court Sports (MACS) and it’s mission is to provide therapy and treatment to local disabled veterans and wounded warriors through sports.

The group is backed by the Department of Veteran Affairs and is known to travel throughout the country teaching veterans how to play racquetball and pickle ball.

The group will be hosting a two-day mini camp today and Saturday in West Palm Beach at Lake Lytel Park from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Organizers say this is an opportunity for

local heroes to come out, have fun and learn the basics of the games.

The rehab program has been proven to build self esteem, increase strength training and imporve coping skills.

“The way we teach the course is we teach them from the basic level, like they never played it before, said Lt. Commander Steven Harper, Executive Director for Military Adaptive Court Sports. “And we're going to show them different strategies, techniques, fundamentals, skill sets that they can learn and apply quickly to where they can enjoy a good game.”

