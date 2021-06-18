State's coronavirus deaths increase in week by 290, cases by 11,454

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 290 in one week, which is 41 average daily, and cases by 10,105, which is 1,444 average daily, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

Two weels ago, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the only state in the nation reporting any data only ever seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data.

The first-time daily positivity rate was 3.3 in the past week compared with 3.4 the previou week.

The state, which is the third most-populous state, reported 37,555 residents have died from coronavirus, which is fourth in the nation and there are 2310,881 cases, which ranks third. California leads in both of these categories with 62,622 deaths and 3,700,750 cases.

In the previous week deaths increased by 280.

The new cases in the state over one week were 12,629, which is different than 10,100 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 11,454 new cases and it reached 43,576 in the weekend starting April 9 when the first-time rate was 8.0 percent.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 16.9 percent.

Deaths reached as high as 1,500 weekly last July.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also receives data for cases and deaths more frequently. The CDC didn't report data Friday because of the Juneteenth federal holiday and the state didn't report data Thursday.

On Wednesday, there were 37,448 deaths and 2,307,628 cases. So, fatalities increased by 107 in two days and infections by 3,253 based on the Friday state report.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

Palm Beach County: 147,443 residents' cases (660 new). First-time positivity average in past week: 3.1%.

St. Lucie County: 27,782 residents (156 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 3.7%.

Martin County: 12,656 residents (68 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 3.1%.

Indian River County: 12,870 residents (69 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 3.9%

.

Okeechobee County: 4,213 residents (34 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 9.1%.

Broward County: 244,741 residents (1,044 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.5%.

Miami-Dade County: 499,504 residents (1,971 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.4%.

In other data, the state reported there are 7 deaths under 16 (no change) and 231,228 case (229,237 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 30,793 deaths (30,583 previous week), which is 82.0 percent of total) and 322,607 cases (321,556 previous week, which is 14.0 percent of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.6 percent, including 9.5 percent for 65 and older but less than 1 percent in younger ages except .0 percent for 60-64. It is 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 1,744 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,862, world 348.0. New York, which represents 8.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,771 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,968.

Florida's deaths are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the cases. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 10.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 19th at 42.3 with Wyoming No. 1 at 72.2, according to the CDC.

Florida is fifth in total tests at 24,335,454 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 62.9 percent of the population 18 and older has had at least one dose (10,843,156) percent and 53.0 percent total (9,139,579). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70 percent vaccinated with at lest one dose by adults and the current figure is 65.0.

For those 12 and older, 59.8 percent had at least one dose (11,187,981) and the complete series is 50.0 percent (9,347,51).

For the total population, the percentage is 52.1 percent (11,195,096) and the complete series is 43.5 (9,348,774).

Scripps Only Content 2021