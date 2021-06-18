Advertisement

Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur

By CNN Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - A stray dog found received a much needed transformation after he was found with so much matted hair that he was unable to walk.

A man spotted the dog on his way to work one morning, but could not tell what kind of animal it was.

He contacted the KC Pet Project in Kansas City, Missouri, which determined there was a 11-year-old Shih Tzu underneath the mess of hair.

“He was 20 pounds and he could barely walk,” Chief Communications Officer for the KC Pet Project Tori Fugate said.

It took two hours, but two veterinary staffers gave him the mother of all shaves while he was sedated.

“It was about six and a half pounds of hair,” Fugate said.

They named the dog Simon and posted before and after photos and videos.

Despite the yuck factor, Simon became an instant internet star.

“I’m not gonna lie. All of those matts were quite stinky,” Fugate said.

Simon was found near a wooded area, but the shelter does not know if he got away from his owner or if he was abandoned and living on his own.

Fugate said the dog is learning how to walk again after being “weighed down” for so long.

The shelter is getting plenty of offers to adopt Simon

A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
