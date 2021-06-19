Courtney Fobbs Learning Academy in Riviera Beach honors shooting victim

It's a bittersweet moment for Ramona Fobbs. She's naming a learning academy after her late son Courtney.

"We're honored, blessed to be here to be able to put this in Courtney's name and represent Courtney," she said.

Courtney Fobbs was killed on April 10, 2020. Ramona got the call at 5:08 that afternoon.

"I immediately rushed to the scene. They told me Courtney was already gone," she said.

At the dedication was Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood.

"Courtney was standing out in front of a house on private property having a conversation with friends. A drive-by shooting took place," he said.

Chief Osgood said Courtney wasn't the intended victim. The case went cold but recently picked steam.

"I think before long we're going to be pointing to an individual and we'll be probably making an arrest. I'm hoping soon," he said.

Friday's dedication included Mayor Ronnie Felder giving a plague in Courtney's honor.

Ramona said Courtney was beloved in the community. She said the Courtney Fobbs Learning Academy on West 25th Street is the continuation of the good he exuded throughout his life.

She said it does not matter what's happened, she's blessed.

"I'm blessed to still be here, I'm blessed to know that we got a center in his name to keep his name alive," she said.

