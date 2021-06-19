Advertisement

Courtney Fobbs Learning Academy in Riviera Beach honors shooting victim

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's a bittersweet moment for Ramona Fobbs. She's naming a learning academy after her late son Courtney.

"We're honored, blessed to be here to be able to put this in Courtney's name and represent Courtney," she said.

Courtney Fobbs was killed on April 10, 2020. Ramona got the call at 5:08 that afternoon.

"I immediately rushed to the scene. They told me Courtney was already gone," she said.

At the dedication was Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood.

"Courtney was standing out in front of a house on private property having a conversation with friends. A drive-by shooting took place," he said.

Chief Osgood said Courtney wasn't the intended victim. The case went cold but recently picked steam.

"I think before long we're going to be pointing to an individual and we'll be probably making an arrest. I'm hoping soon," he said.

Friday's dedication included Mayor Ronnie Felder giving a plague in Courtney's honor.

Ramona said Courtney was beloved in the community. She said the Courtney Fobbs Learning Academy on West 25th Street is the continuation of the good he exuded throughout his life.

She said it does not matter what's happened, she's blessed.

"I'm blessed to still be here, I'm blessed to know that we got a center in his name to keep his name alive," she said.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Man found shot to death outside McDonald’s
Staffing shortage keeps new Stuart cafe closed
Arrest made in LGBTQ Pride crosswalk vandalism
Man found shot and died at the scene in Delray Beach, police say
Retiring Palm Beach County principal reflects on career, COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

Florida jobs keep growing, hiring still a problem
Veterans overcoming disabilities with sports
Two people injured in small plane crash in Jupiter
Teen shot in mouth in West Palm Beach