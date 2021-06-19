Advertisement

Crews responding to aircraft emergency in Tequesta

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Martin County Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of an aircraft emergency in Tequesta Friday evening.

Crews were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to the area of Turnbridge Drive.

According to officials, one person was flown to a hospital, and another transported by ground.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

WPTV has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

