Crews responding to aircraft emergency in Tequesta

Martin County Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of an aircraft emergency in Tequesta Friday evening.

Crews were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to the area of Turnbridge Drive.

According to officials, one person was flown to a hospital, and another transported by ground.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

WPTV has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

#UPDATE - 2 patients. One taken by ground rescue unit, one taken by MCFR #LifeStar. — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 18, 2021

#HappeningNow - MCFR crews responding to an aircraft emergency in the area of SE Turnbridge Dr. in Tequesta.



Crews dispatched at 6:38pm.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/oZ2qF5Dr8E — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 18, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021