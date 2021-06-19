Advertisement

Deputies: Driver crashes car into electrical box after chase

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A driver crashed a car into an electrical box after leading deputies on a chase, causing a power outage in the Gifford area, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the driver of a black Dodge Charger was speeding through multiple red lights at about 40 mph early Friday.

At one point, they said, the Charger crashed into an electrical box, knocking out power to the traffic signal at Indian River Boulevard and 53rd Street.

Deputies said the driver then made a U-turn and was able to elude a deputy's attempts to stop the vehicle.

Eventually, the driver, identified as Warren Bradshaw, 42, of Miami, was taken into custody.

Dashboard camera video released by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows Bradshaw sticking one foot out of the window while he continued to drive away.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

