Man spends 15 hours at Waffle House after losing fantasy league
A Mississippi man who wound up on the losing end of his fantasy football league was forced to endure 15 hours at a Waffle House as punishment. Luckily for the waffle-eating world, he chronicled his losing proposition on social media in a series of posts that have since gone viral.
Lee Sanderlin finished in last place in his fantasy football league. Per the league's house rules, the loser was forced to spend 24 hours at a Waffle House.
Chronicling his experience in an amusing thread of tweets on Twitter, Sanderlin laid out the rules, explaining how every waffle he ate would shave an hour off the clock.
The challenge began Thursday, when Sanderlin entered a Brandon, Mississippi, Waffle House at 4:07 p.m. Central time and ordered two waffles "to start."
After about an hour and a half, Sanderlin had downed four waffles, but it wasn't without "immense discomfort."
As the hours passed, Sanderlin endured some jukebox heroes setting the mood for his binge-eating experience, rattling off songs like "Eye of the Tiger" and "Hotel California."
Sanderlin stayed there through the night (no sleeping allowed), only leaving to charge his phone and, with permission from the league commissioner, to puke and rally to make more room for waffles.
Among his encounters during the challenge were some Waffle House employees who doubted his ability to accomplish the goal, "two kind Mississippians" who gave him some Rolaids and a patron who informed him of a "taser in my back pocket."
At one point during his extended Waffle House stay, Sanderlin simply noted, "Full of waffles but devoid of life."
When all was said and done, Sanderlin had consumed nine waffles before finally leaving at 7:06 a.m. Friday -- a whopping 15 hours later.
"This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this," he wrote.
Even Waffle House was impressed, sending a tweet in recognition of the accomplishment.
Note to Sanderlin: Next season, there's always pancakes at IHOP.
Scripps Only Content 2021