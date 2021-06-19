Man spends 15 hours at Waffle House after losing fantasy league

A Mississippi man who wound up on the losing end of his fantasy football league was forced to endure 15 hours at a Waffle House as punishment. Luckily for the waffle-eating world, he chronicled his losing proposition on social media in a series of posts that have since gone viral.

Lee Sanderlin finished in last place in his fantasy football league. Per the league's house rules, the loser was forced to spend 24 hours at a Waffle House.

Chronicling his experience in an amusing thread of tweets on Twitter, Sanderlin laid out the rules, explaining how every waffle he ate would shave an hour off the clock.

The challenge began Thursday, when Sanderlin entered a Brandon, Mississippi, Waffle House at 4:07 p.m. Central time and ordered two waffles "to start."

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

After about an hour and a half, Sanderlin had downed four waffles, but it wasn't without "immense discomfort."

Four waffles down. Been here for 1.5 hours, so that means I have 18.5 to go. I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun pic.twitter.com/LyyZObcmQ3 — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

As the hours passed, Sanderlin endured some jukebox heroes setting the mood for his binge-eating experience, rattling off songs like "Eye of the Tiger" and "Hotel California."

Two children, can’t be older than 6, are up at the touch tunes. Absolutely jazzed to hear whatever bangers they picked out as soon as Enter Sandman finishes — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

AND IT’S EYE OF THE TIGER HELL YEAH LETS GET ANOTHER WAFFLE — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

And now it’s Hotel California. How fitting. I can check out any time I want, but I can never leave (yes I can in 17 hours) — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Sanderlin stayed there through the night (no sleeping allowed), only leaving to charge his phone and, with permission from the league commissioner, to puke and rally to make more room for waffles.

Per my league commissioner, I am allowed to sit in the parking lot and also if I puke it won’t count against me. This won’t recalibrate the strategy tho — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Quick little trip to the bushes outside if you know what I’m saying. Now, back into the breach pic.twitter.com/gwGvvUkeE1 — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Among his encounters during the challenge were some Waffle House employees who doubted his ability to accomplish the goal, "two kind Mississippians" who gave him some Rolaids and a patron who informed him of a "taser in my back pocket."

2 down. That means two hours down. 21.37 hours left roughly. Already my stomach is rumbling. Gonna be a long one.



The staff does not believe me that I’ll be here that long... little do they know — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Hello. It is hour 7. Where we stand: 6 waffles consumed. 11 hours remain. Insides are in shambles, but two kind Mississippians came in and gave me some Rolaids. Shoutout those people. Yr boy is in PAIN — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

“I’ve got my taser in my back pocket,” is good information to know about your fellow diners. — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

At one point during his extended Waffle House stay, Sanderlin simply noted, "Full of waffles but devoid of life."

Full of waffles but devoid of life — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

When all was said and done, Sanderlin had consumed nine waffles before finally leaving at 7:06 a.m. Friday -- a whopping 15 hours later.

"This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this," he wrote.

Even Waffle House was impressed, sending a tweet in recognition of the accomplishment.

Sounds like someone WON his fantasy football league, not lost... — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) June 18, 2021

Note to Sanderlin: Next season, there's always pancakes at IHOP.

