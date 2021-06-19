School District of Palm Beach County to continue distributing free meals during summer

The School District of Palm Beach County will continue to distribute free meals during the summer.

All distribution sites with summer school or summer programs will be open for children 18 years of age and younger, or for their parents and guardians, to receive breakfast and/or lunch for free each day.

The district said that schools listed with the same time of distribution for breakfast and lunch will be providing both meals at that time.

If the child is not present at the time of meal pick up, a form of identification of the child will be necessary. Identification documents can be a student ID badge, a student barcode letter, found in the child's student portal, a passaport, birth certificate, or a library card.

The adult picking up the meals can also bring a picture that has themselves and the children for whom they are picking up food, in the photo.

The district said facial covering or mask is required when picking up meals at any school food distribution site.

For a complete list of meal distribution site locations, dates, times, and meals provided, click here.

