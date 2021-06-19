Advertisement

Shooter in custody after victim shot in shoulder

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
One person was shot in the shoulder Saturday afternoon near West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. near Crane Lane and Sunny Side Drive, just off Haverhill Road.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim was shot in the shoulder and the shooter was taken into custody.

The identities of the victim and the shooter haven't been released.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

