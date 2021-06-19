Advertisement

Teen shot in mouth in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
A 15-year-old was shot in the mouth in West Palm Beach, police said Friday night.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Fifth Street.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that a teenager had been shot.

Police tape surrounds a West Palm Beach home where a 15-year-old went after being shot in the...
Police tape surrounds a West Palm Beach home where a 15-year-old went after being shot in the mouth.

The victim had gone to a residence in the 1200 block of Seventh Street and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to Assistant Police Chief Tameca West.

