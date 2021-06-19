Two people injured in small plane crash in Jupiter

Two people are injured following a small plane crash in Jupiter Friday evening.

Martin County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to the area of Turnbridge Drive.

Authorities said a flight instructor and a student, both males, were aboard the single-engine Cesna 172 when the plane crashed into a field.

Plane crash 2.PNG

Investigators said the student was piloting the plane and the instructor was on the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

The student was transported to Jupiter Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The flight instructor was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Investigators say a student pilot + instructor were on board and sent out a mayday call before their plane crashed tonight near SE Turnbridge Dr in Martin County. 1 person flown to hospital, the other taken by ambulance. @NTSB and the @FAANews will investigate. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/w6IqIiiKnx — Ryan Hughes (@HughesWPTV) June 19, 2021

#UPDATE - 2 patients. One taken by ground rescue unit, one taken by MCFR #LifeStar. — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 18, 2021

#HappeningNow - MCFR crews responding to an aircraft emergency in the area of SE Turnbridge Dr. in Tequesta.



Crews dispatched at 6:38pm.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/oZ2qF5Dr8E — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 18, 2021

