Two people injured in small plane crash in Jupiter
Two people are injured following a small plane crash in Jupiter Friday evening.
Martin County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to the area of Turnbridge Drive.
Authorities said a flight instructor and a student, both males, were aboard the single-engine Cesna 172 when the plane crashed into a field.
Investigators said the student was piloting the plane and the instructor was on the passenger seat at the time of the crash.
The student was transported to Jupiter Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
The flight instructor was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
