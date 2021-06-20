1 dead after pickup truck drives into crowd at Pride parade

One man was killed and another injured when a pickup truck plowed into them at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival on Saturday night in Wilton Manors, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson said two people were struck by a pickup truck on Northeast Fourth Avenue.

Adamson said one man was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center. She said the other man was expected to survive.

Fort Lauderdale police provide update on Wilton Manors incident

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis was at the event and said he witnessed the incident. He described it as an attack on the LGBTQ community.

It's not yet immediately known whether the crash was intentional.

Wilton Manors Commissioner Chris Caputo wrote on Twitter that it "seems increasingly probable it was an accident."

Wilton Manors Commissioner Chris Caputo wrote on Twitter that it "seems increasingly probable it was an accident."

Adamson said police are speaking with the driver and witnesses.

She said the FBI is also involved in the investigation.

Video at the scene showed U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., in tears while sitting in a convertible at the parade.

Wilton Manors police said the parade was canceled because of "a tragic event" but that the public was not in danger.

Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been cancelled but the festival events will continue.

Wilton Manors police said the parade was canceled because of "a tragic event" but that the public was not in danger.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said the "tragedy took place within feet" of him and his fellow Broward Sheriff's Office deputies.

"I'm proud of all the BSO and local first responders who leaped into action, running into the unknown and instantly provided care for the victims," Tony said. "Our prayers are with the victims and their families. Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight."

