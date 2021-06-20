1 pedestrian struck and killed, another critically injured in Stuart crash

One man was killed and another critically injured after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Stuart, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 4:18 a.m. on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 near Holly Street.

FHP said two men from Guatemala, ages 28 and 31, were struck by a pickup truck traveling south in the right lane on US 1, just north of Holly Street.

Officials said the men crossed the street in front of the pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old Stuart woman.

One man was projected onto the right lane of US1 and the other landed on the bicycle lane.

According to FHP, the driver made a controlled full stop on the outside paved emergency shoulder facing south.

The 28-year-old man was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 31-year-old man suffered critical injuries, but it's not clear where he was hospitalized.

FHP said the crash is pending investigation.

