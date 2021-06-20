Pickup truck drives through crowd at Stonewall Pride Parade

One person was killed and another injured when a pickup truck plowed into a group of people at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival on Saturday night in Wilton Manors, the mayor of Fort Lauderdale told NBC's Miami affiliate.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis was at the event and said he witnessed the incident.

He described it as an attack on the LGBTQ community.

Police said it happened at the corner of Northeast 15th Street and Northeast Fourth Avenue.

It's not yet immediately known whether the crash was intentional.

Wilton Manors Commissioner Chris Caputo wrote on Twitter that it "seems increasingly probable it was an accident."

It seems increasingly probable it was an accident. Still filled w sadness. — Chris Caputo (@chris_caputo) June 19, 2021

WPLG reported that the driver has been taken into custody.

Video at the scene showed U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., in tears while sitting in a convertible at the parade.

Wilton Manors police said the parade has been canceled because of "a tragic event." Police said the public is not in danger.

Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been cancelled but the festival events will continue.

*THERE IS NO DANGER TO THE PUBLIC.* https://t.co/als3T0MG4m — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) June 20, 2021

