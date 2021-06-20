Police release details in Stonewall Pride Parade fatal crash

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released Sunday details on the fatal crash that occurred Saturday, June 19, where one man was killed and another injured when a pickup truck plowed into them before the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 white Dodge Ram was stopped in the staging area, awaiting the start of the parade in the 1600 block of Northeast 4 th Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old man, was a participant who had ailments preventing him from walking for the duration of the parade. He had been then selected to drive as the lead vehicle, police said.

As the vehicle began to move forward in anticipation of the start of the parade, the vehicle accelerated unexpectedly, striking two pedestrians, investigators said. After striking the pedestrians, the driver continued across all lanes of traffic, ultimately crashing into the fence of a business on the west side of the street.

Officials said the driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators. Police performed a DUI investigation on the driver and it showed no signs of impairment.

The driver, as well as both pedestrians, are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.

The two pedestrians were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries, where one of the them was shortly thereafter pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

The second pedestrian injured in the crash remains at the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department continues to investigate this case and asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and has not already spoken to investigators, to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Paul Williams at 954-828-5755.

