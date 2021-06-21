27 migrants detained after boat washes up in Jupiter Island
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Twenty-seven people were detained after a boat with migrants from Haiti washed up along the beach Sunday morning in Jupiter Island.
Officials said a total of 30 people were in the boat. Authorities were still searching for the remaining three people.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office assisted Jupiter Island police during the operation.
No more information was immediately available.
