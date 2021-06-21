Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for parts of Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in some areas of Palm Beach County.

Officials say water samples taken on June 15 showed the presence of the harmful blue-green algal toxins.

The alert covers the Pahokee Marina and the C51 canal -S155 upstream. The Pahokee Marina has been seeing algae blooms over the past few months.

Officials say to not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

If you come into contact with algae or discolored or smelly water, officials say to wash your skin and clothing.

