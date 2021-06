Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Cortez Lane.

house fire.PNG

Officials said a neighbor reported seeing flames in what was supposed to be a vacant home.

It is unclear what started the blaze and whether anyone was in the house at the time.

No more information was immediately available.

DBFR firefighters responded to a fire at 536 Cortez Lane just before 1 p.m. Monday after a neighbor reported seeing flames in what was supposed to be a vacant home. It's unclear what started the blaze and whether anyone was in the house at the time. Excellent work, firefighters! pic.twitter.com/5OoCA9crfH — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) June 21, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021