Deputies seek suspect(s) who vandalized 2 Wellington parks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the person or persons responsible for vandalizing two Wellington parks.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Pierson Park, located in the 11700 block of Pierson Road, and Tiger Shark Park, located in the 13800 block of Greenbriar Boulevard, were vandalized.

Anyone with information on who may have committed these crimes is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

