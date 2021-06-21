Advertisement

DeSantis beats Trump in 2024 presidential straw poll

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination may have already begun.

On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beat former President Donald Trump in a straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

Attendees were asked to vote for all the potential candidates they approve of out of a 31-person field. The straw poll found that 74% of participants favor DeSantis, but Trump received only 71% of votes.

While the gap between Trump and DeSantis is small, there was a large distance between them and the third-place finisher, Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz only recevied 42% of votes.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Palm Beach County using mobile bus to help people in need of rental assistance
Staffing shortage keeps new Stuart cafe closed
100 school crossing guard jobs available in Palm Beach County
1 dead after pickup truck drives into crowd at Pride parade
Teens shot while driving down Lake Worth street

Latest News

Factors to consider before requesting to hold child back in school
Vigil held to show strength after tragic accident at Stonewall Pride Parade
27 migrants detained after boat washes up in Jupiter Island
Jon Rahm closes with 2 birdies to win US Open