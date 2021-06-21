DeSantis beats Trump in 2024 presidential straw poll

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination may have already begun.

On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beat former President Donald Trump in a straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

Attendees were asked to vote for all the potential candidates they approve of out of a 31-person field. The straw poll found that 74% of participants favor DeSantis, but Trump received only 71% of votes.

While the gap between Trump and DeSantis is small, there was a large distance between them and the third-place finisher, Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz only recevied 42% of votes.

Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan approval voting poll results:



1. Ron DeSantis - 74.12%

2. Donald Trump - 71.43%

3. Ted Cruz - 42.86%

4. Mike Pompeo - 39.35%

5. Tim Scott 35.58%



30 candidates polled. Democrats & Republicans.



Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU — Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

