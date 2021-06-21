Advertisement

DeSantis highlights funding for Alzheimer's research

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Florida is committed to helping Alzheimer's disease patients and their families.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday the state's newly passed $10 billion budget includes $51 million in Alzheimer's and dementia funding, a $12 million increase over last year.

"Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia and the sixth-leading cause of death in the state of Florida," DeSantis said during a news conference at an assisted living center in Jacksonville. "More people lose their lives to Alzheimer's than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Jacksonville assisted living center

DeSantis said 580,000 Florida families are affected by Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

According to the governor, 5.3% of people ages 65 to 74 are diagnosed with the conditions. That number jumps to 14% for those 75 to 84, and 35% for people over 85.

The budget includes $5 million for Alzheimer's research through the Florida Department of Health, as well as support services for patients and their families.

