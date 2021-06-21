Advertisement

Officials issue safety tips as South Florida coyote populations booms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Floridians share their state with lots of potentially dangerous wildlife including alligators, snakes and more. Now, concern is growing as the coyote population has boomed in recent years.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said there’s no population estimate for coyotes in Florida, but they’ve been spotted in all 67 counties in Florida.

Their numbers have jumped so high that the FWC held an online coyote seminar this spring to inform residents how to deal with coyotes.

Like most other wild animals, the largest danger they pose is to pets. The FWC suggests keeping pets on a non-retractable leash no longer than 6 feet when taking a walk and having a fenced yard.

If you encounter a coyote, the FWC suggests “hazing” the animal by making yourself appear larger by standing up or standing on a rock or stump or stair, and then making noise.

